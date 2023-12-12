Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.300-5.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.12. The stock had a trading volume of 623,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,457. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ross Stores by 117.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 16.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

