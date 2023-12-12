Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) to Outperform

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$32.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MFC. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.44.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MFC

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MFC stock traded up C$0.46 on Tuesday, hitting C$28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a current ratio of 123.80 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$23.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.6529492 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Manulife Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.