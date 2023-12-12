RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading Down 7.5% This Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $41,556.04 or 1.01497229 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $135.13 million and $278.71 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,945.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.65 or 0.00175009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.20 or 0.00557369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.00412763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00048449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00116074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000634 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,252 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,251.85522085 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 41,591.9130056 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.