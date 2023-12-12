RTC Group (LON:RTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.00

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.77), with a volume of 26721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.77).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,220.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13.

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

