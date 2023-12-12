RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Major Shareholder Buys $4,734,521.00 in Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Tkach acquired 860,822 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $4,734,521.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,402,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,214,113. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of RMBL stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 463,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,074. RumbleON, Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $98.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.95.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.39). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RumbleON by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RumbleON by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RumbleON by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in RumbleON by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

