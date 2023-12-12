Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Short Interest Up 275.0% in November

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ RWAYZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

