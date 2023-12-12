Russell C. Holmes Sells 8,358 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) insider Russell C. Holmes sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $112,415.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,532.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TFSL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 437,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,296. TFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 418.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after buying an additional 482,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 425,609 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,415,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,791,000 after acquiring an additional 806,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,380,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,129,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 110,760 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

