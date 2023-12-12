RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.80 Per Share

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.12) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RWS Stock Performance

Shares of RWS traded down GBX 24.40 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 223.20 ($2.80). 3,606,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,065. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 234.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 241.29. The firm has a market cap of £838.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,488.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. RWS has a 52 week low of GBX 180 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 417.49 ($5.24).

Get RWS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on RWS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.77) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

About RWS

(Get Free Report)

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.