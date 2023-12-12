Saltmarble (SML) 1-Day Volume Tops $48,752.37

Saltmarble (SML) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. Saltmarble has a market cap of $132.94 million and approximately $48,752.37 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Saltmarble has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Saltmarble token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001533 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.65427049 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $52,612.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

