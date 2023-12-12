Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the November 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 859.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SNYYF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic, smart mine products, and spare parts. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment. The company offers coal mining machinery products, such as road headers, including soft rock and hard rock road headers, integrated excavation, bolting, and self-protection machinery; mining equipment consisting of coal mining machines, hydraulic support system, scraper and armored-face conveyors, etc.; non-coal mining machinery products comprising tunnel road headers and mining machines; and mining transport equipment, which include mechanical and electric drive off-highway dump trucks, widebody vehicles, and other related products.

