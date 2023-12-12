Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the November 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 859.5 days.
OTCMKTS:SNYYF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.59.
