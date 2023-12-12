Sapphire Price Tops $0.0090 on Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $14.40 million and $13,156.58 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,204.70 or 0.05308337 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00090613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00028143 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00015028 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00013293 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,575,675,616 coins and its circulating supply is 1,554,750,193 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.