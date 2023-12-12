Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.630-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

SVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of SVV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 557,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,857. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Savers Value Village has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.23). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Savers Value Village will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 68,988.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 30,355 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Savers Value Village by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after purchasing an additional 658,599 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

