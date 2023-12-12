Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in November

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Scor Price Performance

Shares of SCRYY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. 6,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,229. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.19. Scor has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Scor had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Scor will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

