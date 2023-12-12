Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Short Interest Update

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SLGD remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,927. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter.

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc develops, markets, and sells household, and health and beauty care products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Household Products, and Health and Beauty Care Products. The Household Products segment offers wood care and floor restore products under the Scott's Liquid Gold name; stain and odor removing products under the Kids N Pets and Messy Pet brand name for children and pets; and laundry care products under the Biz brand name.

