SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.050–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.0 million-$88.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.9 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.350–0.330 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on SCWX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th.
SecureWorks Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 30.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.
