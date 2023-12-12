SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.050–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.0 million-$88.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.9 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.350–0.330 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCWX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 52,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,866. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $512.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 30.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

