Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the November 15th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sekisui House Stock Up 0.5 %

Sekisui House stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,571. Sekisui House has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

