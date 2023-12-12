Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.110-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.0 million-$200.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.8 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Summit Insights raised shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Semtech from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Get Semtech alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Semtech

Semtech Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $20.48. 2,208,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Semtech has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $35.18.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.55 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 59.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Semtech news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Semtech by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.