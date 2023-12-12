SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 248.5% from the November 15th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 196,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:SNES traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 111,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,919. SenesTech has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89.
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($10.20) by $4.56. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 679.92% and a negative return on equity of 226.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -45.74 earnings per share for the current year.
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
