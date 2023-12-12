SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 248.5% from the November 15th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 196,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SenesTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNES traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 111,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,919. SenesTech has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($10.20) by $4.56. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 679.92% and a negative return on equity of 226.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -45.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SenesTech

About SenesTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNES Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.94% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.