Shay Banon Sells 89,995 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Elastic Stock Performance

Elastic stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.35. 1,016,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 0.88. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $118.24.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elastic

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.