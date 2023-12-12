Shay Banon Sells 89,995 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2023

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Elastic Stock Performance

Elastic stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.35. 1,016,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 0.88. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $118.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elastic

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.