Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 359.6% from the November 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shenzhou International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

OTCMKTS SHZHY traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,934. Shenzhou International Group has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, processes, and sells knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; print and sale of knitwear products; aircraft leasing; and property management activities.

