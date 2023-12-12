Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 359.6% from the November 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shenzhou International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
View Our Latest Report on Shenzhou International Group
Shenzhou International Group Price Performance
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, processes, and sells knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; print and sale of knitwear products; aircraft leasing; and property management activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shenzhou International Group
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- What is a good dividend yield?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.