Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 345.0% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHERF remained flat at $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.48.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

