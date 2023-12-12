Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Down 67.3% in November

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the November 15th total of 149,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shimano Stock Performance
SMNNY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 236,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,996. Shimano has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.54.
About Shimano
