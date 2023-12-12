Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Down 67.3% in November

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the November 15th total of 149,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shimano Stock Performance

SMNNY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 236,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,996. Shimano has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.54.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

