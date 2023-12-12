Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Declines By 97.6%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the November 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AHEXY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,289. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

