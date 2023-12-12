Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Decreases By 72.6%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the November 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Advantest Stock Performance

Shares of ATEYY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.40. 110,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,351. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments.

