Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Decreases By 72.6%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the November 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Advantest Stock Performance
Shares of ATEYY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.40. 110,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,351. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Advantest
