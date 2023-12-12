Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Grows By 177.0%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 507,100 shares, a growth of 177.0% from the November 15th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Alstom Trading Down 3.2 %
ALSMY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. 630,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alstom has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24.
Alstom Company Profile
