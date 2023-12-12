Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Grows By 177.0%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 507,100 shares, a growth of 177.0% from the November 15th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alstom Trading Down 3.2 %

ALSMY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. 630,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alstom has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

