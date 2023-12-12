Short Interest in Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Declines By 95.2%

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asante Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASGOF traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.16. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440. Asante Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.70 and a 52 week high of C$1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.15.

Asante Gold Company Profile

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

