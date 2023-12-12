Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Declines By 95.2%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the November 15th total of 372,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,618,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAYRY. Berenberg Bank lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

