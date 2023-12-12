Short Interest in BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Decreases By 68.4%

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BW LPG Price Performance

BWLLY traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. 907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254. BW LPG has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7561 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. The company also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services directly to buyers and receivers.

