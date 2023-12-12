Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Expands By 200.0%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Performance

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $17.14. 2,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.5938 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

