Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Decreases By 89.4%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the November 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DBS Group Trading Up 0.5 %

DBS Group stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.81. 33,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.55. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.10.

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.3729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

