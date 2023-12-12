Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Decreases By 64.2%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the November 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EVG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,806. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,027,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after buying an additional 83,775 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 359.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 172,948 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

