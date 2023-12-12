Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Decreases By 64.2%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the November 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE EVG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,806. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
