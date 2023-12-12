Short Interest in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Drops By 90.9%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the November 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Edesa Biotech from $70.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Edesa Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:EDSA traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.18. 488,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,366. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.50. Edesa Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.