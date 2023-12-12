Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Decreases By 69.6%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Endesa Stock Down 0.5 %

Endesa stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 93,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,402. Endesa has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47.

Endesa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Endesa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.16%.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

