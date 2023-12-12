Short Interest in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Decreases By 67.1%

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the November 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EUDA Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EUDA. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of EUDA Health during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in EUDA Health in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in EUDA Health by 55.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 556,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EUDA Health alerts:

EUDA Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EUDA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. 53,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,823. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. EUDA Health has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.44.

EUDA Health Company Profile

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EUDA Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUDA Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.