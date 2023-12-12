Short Interest in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Declines By 66.7%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FICS. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FICS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,478. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

