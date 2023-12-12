Short Interest in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Drops By 79.2%

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. 6,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,752. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $42.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81.
First Trust International IPO ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust International IPO ETF
The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust International IPO ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- What is a good dividend yield?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.