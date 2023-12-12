Short Interest in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Drops By 79.2%

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. 6,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,752. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $42.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

First Trust International IPO ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust International IPO ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,603,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 859.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.