Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Declines By 66.7%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,736. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $55.65.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.3088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QABA. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

