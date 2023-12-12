Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Declines By 66.7%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,736. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $55.65.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.3088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- What is a good dividend yield?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? What You Need to Know
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.