Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Drops By 66.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of FTXH stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,388. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.70.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
