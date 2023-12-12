Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Drops By 66.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FTXH stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,388. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.70.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 386.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

