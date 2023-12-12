Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Decreases By 99.6%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the November 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GEODF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,802. Geodrill has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

