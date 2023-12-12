Short Interest in Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR) Drops By 77.8%

Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Global X Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VR traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 744. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of -1.52. Global X Metaverse ETF has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41.

Global X Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Global X Metaverse ETF (VR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 40 global companies that derive revenue from or have primary business operations associated with the Metaverse. VR was launched on Apr 26, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

