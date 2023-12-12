Short Interest in Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR) Drops By 77.8%

Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Global X Metaverse ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VR traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 744. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of -1.52. Global X Metaverse ETF has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41.
Global X Metaverse ETF Company Profile
