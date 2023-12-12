Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR) Drops By 71.4%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 495. Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (QTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ 100 stocks and aims to protect the fund from significant negative movements or tail risk by purchasing quarterly Index put options. QTR was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

