Short Interest in Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Drops By 70.0%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Guardian Capital Group stock remained flat at $32.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $33.80.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

