Short Interest in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Grows By 275.0%

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Highway stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 55,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.32. Highway has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. Highway had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 17.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. Highway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.66%.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

