Short Interest in Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Increases By 502.5%

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,343,600 shares, an increase of 502.5% from the November 15th total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Huatai Securities Stock Performance
HUATF stock traded up 0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of 1.25. Huatai Securities has a one year low of 1.12 and a one year high of 1.25.
About Huatai Securities
