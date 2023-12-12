Short Interest in Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Increases By 502.5%

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,343,600 shares, an increase of 502.5% from the November 15th total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Huatai Securities Stock Performance

HUATF stock traded up 0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of 1.25. Huatai Securities has a one year low of 1.12 and a one year high of 1.25.

About Huatai Securities

Huatai Securities Co, Ltd., a security company, provides financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company buys and sells stocks, funds, bonds, futures, and options on behalf of clients; and provides various financial products and asset allocation, margin financing, securities lending, securities-backed lending, and margin securities lending services.

