Short Interest in Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Expands By 1,825.0%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 1,825.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Informa Price Performance

Shares of IFJPY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Get Informa alerts:

About Informa

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.