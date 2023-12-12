Short Interest in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Decreases By 64.6%

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the November 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBF. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $198,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE VBF traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,847. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78.

Invesco Bond Fund Increases Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0992 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is a positive change from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

