Short Interest in Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Declines By 99.0%

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the November 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Kahoot! ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KHOTF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. Kahoot! ASA has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.48.
About Kahoot! ASA
