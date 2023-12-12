Short Interest in Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Declines By 99.0%

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the November 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kahoot! ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHOTF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. Kahoot! ASA has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.48.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

About Kahoot! ASA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kahoot! ASA operates a learning and engagement platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.