Short Interest in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Decreases By 65.6%

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the November 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Kirin Stock Performance

Shares of Kirin stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.55. 29,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,381. Kirin has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kirin will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kirin in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a "sell" rating for the company.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

