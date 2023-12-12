Short Interest in NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Decreases By 65.9%

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the November 15th total of 437,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NWS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWSZF remained flat at $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. NWS has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $1.11.

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the investment, development, and/or operation of toll roads in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. it operates through Roads, Construction, Insurance, Logistics, Facilities Management, and Strategic Investments segments.

