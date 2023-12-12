Short Interest in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Declines By 69.7%

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the November 15th total of 164,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,451,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

PTNQ traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.33. The stock had a trading volume of 61,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.40. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.58 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

